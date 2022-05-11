i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.57 million, a PE ratio of -80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.