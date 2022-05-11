I/O Coin Trading Down 38.6% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $239,383.90 and approximately $178.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00208291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00367398 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,570,134 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

