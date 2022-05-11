I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.16. I-Mab shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 409.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 4,842.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in I-Mab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in I-Mab by 19.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

