I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.16. I-Mab shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.
IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.