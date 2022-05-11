Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.96

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 16220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.