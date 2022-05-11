Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 1,462,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after buying an additional 153,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,179,000 after buying an additional 311,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

