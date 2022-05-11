Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 87359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $487.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 61.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 294,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 131,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

