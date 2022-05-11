Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $30,903.64 or 1.00024641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $4.99 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00538625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.91 or 1.90480546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.82 or 0.07434028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

