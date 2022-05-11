Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 244,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 87,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

