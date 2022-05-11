Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Get Hudson Resources alerts:

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.