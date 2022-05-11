Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of HSON traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Hudson Global worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

