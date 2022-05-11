Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hudson Global worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.