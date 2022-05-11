H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HAT opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.62. The company has a market capitalization of £140.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.38. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

