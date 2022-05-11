HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.32. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 42,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market cap of $489.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.86 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 81.52% and a return on equity of 53.20%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

