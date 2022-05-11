Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.26

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

