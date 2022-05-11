Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 12654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The stock has a market cap of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

