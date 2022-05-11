Hilltop Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.