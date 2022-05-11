Hilltop Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Hilltop stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
