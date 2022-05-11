Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

