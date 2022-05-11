Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

