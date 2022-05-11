HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,678 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30.

