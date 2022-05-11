HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72.

