HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,164 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,475,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

