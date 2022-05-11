HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 17,349 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.