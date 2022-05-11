HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

IDXX opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.75 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.