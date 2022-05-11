HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,438 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $432.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 393.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.56 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.