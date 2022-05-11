HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HPKEW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

