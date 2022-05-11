Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Shares Down 7.9%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

