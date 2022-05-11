HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 571.0% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,559,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 95,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $506.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

