Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Acquires $99,971.73 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,806. The firm has a market cap of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

