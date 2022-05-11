Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 98,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,568. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $642.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
