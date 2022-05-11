Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 98,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,568. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $642.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

