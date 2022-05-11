Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

NYSE HLF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.