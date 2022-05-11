HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $455,381.20

HempCoin (THC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $455,381.20 and approximately $259.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,281.24 or 0.99118464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,134,135 coins and its circulating supply is 265,998,985 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

