Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Acquires 15,000 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 976,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,155.

Shares of HME opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

About Hemisphere Energy (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.