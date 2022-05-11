Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.68 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 158,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

