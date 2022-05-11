Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.50. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 7,599 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
