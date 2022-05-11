Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HCAT stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,555,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 197,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $6,029,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

