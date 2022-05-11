Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,972,761 shares.The stock last traded at $127.50 and had previously closed at $129.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,381,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 579.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 575,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,779,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

