Head to Head Survey: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.54 $12.39 billion $25.43 4.70

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 34.71% 18.66% 2.67%

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Capital One Financial pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 8 13 0 2.62

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $174.43, suggesting a potential upside of 45.86%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group (Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

