Head to Head Contrast: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics and Vericel are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -493.45% -81.34% -33.91% Vericel -7.15% -6.93% -4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vericel 0 1 2 0 2.67

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 688.36%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.09%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 2.94 -$116.72 million ($3.64) -0.58 Vericel $156.18 million 7.99 -$7.47 million ($0.25) -105.96

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericel beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

