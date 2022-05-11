Head to Head Comparison: Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) vs. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shin-Etsu Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.58 $356.55 million $1.50 27.02 Shin-Etsu Chemical $18.48 billion 3.08 $4.46 billion $2.67 12.81

Shin-Etsu Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Shin-Etsu Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 3 2 0 2.17 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential downside of 53.55%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.05% 18.76% 4.58% Shin-Etsu Chemical 24.09% 15.79% 13.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 460 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and 38 stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 20 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 21 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in cosmetics, buildings, lithium-ion batteries, plastic products, contact lenses, textile treatments, continuous positive airway pressure devices, ship-bottom paints, fuel efficient tires, and toys; rare earth magnets for use in hybrid cars, electric vehicles, industrial equipment, and home appliance; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, pellicles, and other products; and low dielectric materials, silane, multipurpose film materials, liquid fluoroelastomer, fluorinated anti-smudge coating, synthetic quartz, oxide single crystal, pyrolytic boron nitride, and anode materials. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives; synthetic pheromones; polyvinyl alcohol; aroma chemicals; SOLBIN, a copolymer resin; silicon metal; and automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicone catheters, wafer cases, rollers for OA equipment, PVC wrapping films, and vacuum assembling equipment, as well as engineering services. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.