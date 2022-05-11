Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 451,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,669. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

