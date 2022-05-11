Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 451,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,676. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

