Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Tops $45.93 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and approximately $231,467.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.21 or 0.07415229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00242996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00700837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00541092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004483 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 489,718,028 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

