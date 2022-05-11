Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.20 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

HALO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 3,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,031. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after buying an additional 323,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

