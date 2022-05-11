Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,219 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

