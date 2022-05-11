HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $64,921.60 and approximately $35,623.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00534797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,055.20 or 1.91185424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.38 or 0.07301578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.