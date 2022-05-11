Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,431,886 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

