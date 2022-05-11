Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $922.2 million to $957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.15 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,953. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $5,494,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

