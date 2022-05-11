GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $663,802.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $663,802.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,865,409 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.