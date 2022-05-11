Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.