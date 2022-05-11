Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.