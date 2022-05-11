Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.
GIFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)
